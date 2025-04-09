The lineups for the individual nights of WrestleMania 41 are starting to take shape.

As noted, WWE has confirmed that CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins will serve as the main event of night one of WrestleMania 41 on April 19, 2025, while Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship will headline night two on April 20.

In an update, WWE Shop is listing new merchandise for WrestleMania 41, with GUNTHER vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship set for night one.

Set for night two is IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.