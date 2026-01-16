The ‘TNA On AMC Era’ got started with a bang in “The Lone Star State” this week.

At the TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV premiere episode on Thursday, January 15, 2026, live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, the show featured the announcement of multiple TNA signings, debuts and returns taking place and even a surprise appearance by a former authority figure in Dixie Carter.

And that’s not all.

The historic 1/15 TNA on AMC prime time program also featured multiple titles changing hands.

Early in the show, the TNA Knockouts World Tag-Team Championships changed hands, with The Elegance Brand defeating The IInspiration to recapture tag-team gold.

If that wasn’t enough, the main event of the evening saw a big title change as well.

Wrapping up the memorable iMPACT on AMC debut episode on 1/15 was the advertised main event pitting the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian one-on-one against Mike Santana, with the TNA World Championship on-the-line.

When all was said-and-done, it was Santana who managed to get his hand raised, recapturing the TNA World Championship in the process to end the show on a positive note.

Additionally, TNA released exclusive post-show, off-air footage of the aftermath of the match.

Watch what unfolded involving Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Santino Marella and Daria Rae, leading to the announcement of a Texas Death Match main event, with a twist, for the upcoming TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view, by clicking here.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 1/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

