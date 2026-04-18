WrestleMania Weekend kicked off with a bang on Saturday night in “Sin City.”

In addition to the surprise returns, memorable matches and moments throughout the show, some championship gold changed hands as well.

In a couple of matches, in fact.

Along with the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships changing hands, with the returning Paige and Brie Bella emerging victorious in the four-women’s tag-team title tilt, an additional championship changed hands on Saturday night.

Becky Lynch managed to defeat AJ Lee in their showdown for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42 Saturday.

With the win, “The Man” is now once again the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.