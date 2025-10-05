Fightful Select recently confirmed that former WWE star Cedric Alexander had officially put pen to paper with TNA Wrestling, marking a notable addition to the company’s growing roster. However, new information suggests that the deal may not be as long-term as originally believed.

According to sources close to the situation, Alexander’s contract is indeed legitimate, but the terms are said to be short-term in nature, rather than a multi-year commitment. Those familiar with the matter revealed that his current agreement is expected to run through Bound for Glory 2025, which would make him a free agent shortly after the company’s marquee pay-per-view event next year.

Interestingly, several wrestlers currently appearing on TNA programming — including some involved in the ongoing NXT vs. TNA crossover storyline — are reportedly working without formal contracts at the moment. This has become increasingly common within TNA as the company continues to balance its talent budget while negotiating renewed deals across the board.

That said, sources within TNA have expressed optimism about keeping Alexander beyond his current term, with internal talks indicating that the promotion fully intends to offer him a new deal before his contract expires. One source noted that TNA views Alexander as a valuable veteran presence, capable of anchoring both television matches and locker-room morale during the current period of growth and transition.

In addition to Alexander’s situation, multiple TNA contracts are understood to be coming due around Bound for Glory 2025, with several top names reportedly nearing the end of their existing agreements. The company is said to be working proactively to secure extensions across its roster, ensuring that key talent remains under the TNA banner as the promotion heads into 2026.