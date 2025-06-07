Rosemary is currently sidelined with an injury sustained during her Monster’s Ball match on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!. The brutal bout saw her fall to Xia Brookside, and it was later announced at Against All Odds that Rosemary is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Additionally, Tessa Blanchard remains out of action due to a jaw-related injury and is considered day-to-day.

At this time, there is no confirmed timetable for Rosemary’s return.

The TNA Injury Report brought to you by @BIOFLEXLaser. Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/Y2yB0oLSad — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025

The Hardys and Leon Slater picked up a big win at TNA Against All Odds 2025, thanks to a surprise assist from a masked “hometown man.” During Friday’s TNA+ event, the babyface trio was joined by the mysterious figure — strongly resembling Cody Deaner — in an eight-man tag team match against The System’s Moose, Eddie Edwards, Bryan Myers, and JDC.

Deaner, whose TNA contract status remains unresolved following his loss to Edwards at TNA Rebellion 2025, appeared to insert himself into the match despite not being officially signed. The bout concluded with Slater scoring the upset, catching Moose in a roll-up for the victory.

The Hometown man is OVER! Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/7RrLBkb1AA — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay — collectively known as The IInspiration — are officially back in TNA.

During the Against All Odds 2025 pre-show, Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and Maggie Lee scored a win in six-woman tag team action over Xia Brookside, Myla Grace, and Harley Hudson. After the match, the Elegance Brand’s Personal Concierge hyped up the trio — until The IInspiration made their surprise return.

This marks Lee and McKay’s first TNA/IMPACT! appearance since their departure in 2022. In their time away from wrestling, both welcomed children and took time off from in-ring competition.

The former Knockouts World Tag Team Champions are already set for action on the June 12 episode of TNA iMPACT, where they’ll face current champions Ash and Heather by Elegance.

Lee and McKay recently reunited in the ring this past April at a Prestige Wrestling event—their first match as a team in years. They’re also scheduled to return to Prestige in July.

At TNA’s Against All Odds 2025 event, Santino Marella successfully retained his role as TNA Director of Authority.

Santino faced tough odds in his match against Robert Stone. Stone entered the ring backed by Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard, who even attempted to bribe Matt Cardona earlier that night. Despite these challenges, justice prevailed in Tempe, Arizona.

Matt Cardona officiated the match fairly, and although Tessa Blanchard stole Santino’s signature Cobra sleeve, Arianna Grace — Santino’s daughter and WWE NXT Superstar — came to the rescue with a backup sleeve. Using it, Santino secured the victory.

Afterward, Santino thanked the fans, expressing how much their support means to him as he continues his leadership role in TNA.