Several familiar faces to longtime MMA and UFC fans appeared on this week’s WWE NXT show.

During Tuesday night’s WWE NXT Battleground 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, a special Inside Look at the NXT Underground showdown between Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice was featured.

The video segment gave fans a look at the preparations of the two former MMA fighters turned pro wrestlers as they gear up for the second-ever women’s NXT Underground bout at the aforementioned WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event.

Turning up in the segment were former UFC fighters Thiago Alves, Roxanne Modafferi, Josh Barnett and Hannah Goldy.

These fighters have a connection to the women competing in NXT Underground, as Barnett helped train Baszler and Goldy was named by Vice as her training partner for the showdown.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 is scheduled to take place this Sunday, June 9, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Make sure to join us here on 6/9 for live WWE NXT Battleground 2024 results coverage.