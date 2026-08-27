Several new additions have been announced for the August 28 episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE has confirmed that Women’s Champion Chelsea Green will return to action, teaming with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

The show will also feature appearances from CM Punk and Kevin Owens following their Undisputed WWE Championship match on last Friday’s SmackDown. Punk defeated Owens in the main event, with Sami Zayn getting involved in the closing stages of the match.

Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are scheduled to speak ahead of their upcoming match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on September 6 in Atlanta.

A championship match has also been added to the lineup, as Paige will challenge Jacy Jayne for the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

Friday’s SmackDown will be taped from Cleveland, Ohio.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/28 for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.