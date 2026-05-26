The fallout from AEW Double or Nothing continues this Wednesday night in Philadelphia, and a heated grudge match has officially been added to the lineup.

AEW announced that former allies Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida will collide in a “Lights Out Philly Street Fight” on Dynamite at The Liacouras Center.

The match came together after Statlander issued the challenge and Shida quickly accepted.

The issue between the two escalated at Double or Nothing, where Shida blasted Statlander with a kendo stick. According to Statlander, however, the attack only left her wanting more violence.

“I want to do it all over again, and we’re going to be in the perfect place,” Statlander said. “So, Wednesday, my dear friend — me, you, and a Philly Street Fight.”

Shida fired back with a warning of her own while making it clear she’s ready for the fight.

“Stat, I’ve been really patient with you. But now my patience has run out,” Shida responded. “You want me in a Philly Street Fight? I run Philly. My fans, they always bring the ‘Shida Best Around’ sign. You want me? You got me.”

That won’t be the only major moment on Wednesday’s show.

AEW has also confirmed that new AEW World Champion MJF will appear live to celebrate reclaiming the title just days after defeating Darby Allin in the main event of Double or Nothing.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

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TOMORROW, 5/27! MJF 3x AEW World Championship Celebration@The_MJF made history at #AEWDoN in becoming a 3 time AEW World Champion before turning 30! The new champion celebrates in Philadelphia, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/NInr7G0PVc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2026