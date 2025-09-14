The lineup for the next episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

On Sunday afternoon, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with his usual video announcements for the coming week’s red brand prime time program.

Raw’s shot-caller announced the addition of El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee and Penta vs. Kofi Kingston to the advertised lineup for the September 15, 2025 episode.

Previously announced for the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN “go-home” edition of WWE Raw, which emanates from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, live at a special start-time of 7/6c on Netflix, is an appearance by John Cena, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez, as well as CM Punk & AJ Lee going face-to-face with Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch.

