The road to WWE Night Of Champions begins winding down this coming Monday in England.

WWE’s red brand travels to the O2 Arena in London, England for a special daytime episode of WWE Raw, live at 2/1c on Netflix.

On Sunday, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with his usual pre-show video, where he made some new announcements regarding the show.

Now confirmed for the June 22 episode of Raw in the U.K. is Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page, Chad Gable will speak live and the finalists for the 2026 WWE King and Queen of the Ring will speak live.

In championship action scheduled for the 6/22 red brand show, The Vision will defend the WWE World Tag-Team Championships against The Street Profits, while Paige & Brie Bella will put their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships on-the-line against the team of Bayley & Lyra Valkyria.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday for live WWE Raw Results coverage from London, ENG.