Surprisingly, WWE had nothing advertised for this week’s episode of Raw heading into Monday morning.

Until now.

On Monday afternoon, the official WWE website updated their preview for the November 9 episode of WWE Raw to announce a segment featuring newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page.

From WWE.com:

Raw preview, Nov. 9, 2026: Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page ushers in the All Ego Era After scoring a controversial victory against an injured Chad Gable last week, Ethan Page returns as the new Intercontinental Champion. Don’t miss when the outspoken Page ushers in the All Ego Era, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Additionally, the WWE YouTube video promoting the 11/9 Raw this evening in Greenville, SC. also notes that newly crowned WWE World Tag-Team Champions Penta and Je’Von Evans will be in the house, as will The 946 and members of The Bloodline.

Find out what else to expect on tonight’s show by clicking here.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

"World Tag Team Champions" just sounds right for @PENTAELZEROM and @WWEJeVonEvans! 👏👏 #WWERaw

📍: Greenville, SC

🎟️: https://t.co/jY7AbhRAHF

📺: 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix https://t.co/uOBR0vjMqs — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2026

More gold for The OTC. ☝️ @WWERomanReigns #WWERaw

📍: Greenville, SC

🎟️: https://t.co/jY7AbhRAHF

📺: 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix https://t.co/l9QdqCGcw8 — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2026