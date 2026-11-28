The tributes to Bronson Reed continue to pour in from around the wrestling world.

During Saturday’s NJPW World Tag League event in Iwate, Japan, the promotion paid tribute to the late WWE Superstar, who competed as JONAH for New Japan Pro-Wrestling between his two runs with WWE.

English-language commentator Walker Stewart opened the broadcast by addressing the passing of Bronson Reed at age 38, real name Jermaine Haley, before reading a statement from his broadcast partner and longtime friend of Reed, Gino Gambino.

“Jermaine, not only are you a true pillar of Australian wrestling who paved the way for so many, you are the most amazing and beautiful father, husband, brother, son, and friend,” Gambino’s statement read. “The world has lost an incredible person. You’ll be remembered forever to the fans as a talented wrestler, but I will remember you most as my brother.”

Stewart announced that the entire broadcast would be dedicated to Reed’s life and legacy.

Reed’s former TMDK (The Mighty Don’t Kneel) stablemates also paid tribute to him during the show.

Hartley Jackson, who trained Reed, performed his former student’s signature stomp upon entering the ring for a six-man tag-team match alongside Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita against Lance Archer, Alex Zayne and Shion Obata.

Jackson went on to score the victory for his team by delivering Reed’s signature top-rope splash to Obata. An emotional Jackson looked to the sky and blew a kiss while making the cover.

Zack Sabre Jr. joined his fellow TMDK members for an embrace following the match.

After teaming with Taichi to defeat Shingo Takagi and Drilla Moloney in the main event, Sabre addressed the crowd and spoke fondly of Reed, both as a wrestler and as a person.

“Jermaine, I love you very much,” Sabre said. “And I’ll see you in another life.”

Lance Archer and HENARE were also among those honoring Reed during the event, with both sporting his name on their wrist tape.

Stewart closed out the broadcast with one final tribute to Reed.

“Pro wrestling fans, that’s our broadcast,” Stewart said. “We thank you so much for joining us in honoring the life and legacy of our fallen brother Jermaine Haley, known across the world as Bronson Reed, Jonah Rock, or simply just JONAH.”

He continued, “We invite you to hug your loved ones, tell those in your life who are important to you just how much they mean before they’re gone, because you never know when it’s going to be too late.”

.@HartleyJackson_ "JONAH Move" Streaming now on #njpwworld #njwtl https://t.co/qQQCUuqlHr — NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) November 28, 2026

.@HartleyJackson_ "TORPEDO" Streaming now on #njpwworld #njwtl https://t.co/cHKRP5cT8X — NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) November 28, 2026

.@LanceHoyt "JONAH" Streaming now on #njpwworld #njwtl https://t.co/kOVnrBEIKG — NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) November 28, 2026

.@HenareNZ "JONAH☝️" Streaming now on #njpwworld #njwtl https://t.co/eOMfliccbP — NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) November 28, 2026