A number of international talents have begun revealing that they’ve received invitations to upcoming WWE tryouts, with several names from across the European wrestling scene confirming the news this week.

Among those announced are 19-year-old Leon Cage of Wales and Tommy Vril, both of whom have competed for RevPro, as well as English standouts Maddy Morgan and Daz Black. Morgan recently wrapped up a tour in Japan, while Black brings nearly a decade of in-ring experience across the UK scene.

More international names are also in the mix.

Danish wrestler Madison Marley, Hungary’s Peter Tihanyi, French talent Kuro, Italy’s Renzo Rose, and Scotland’s Angel Hayze have all confirmed they’ve been invited to participate.

It’s a diverse group with a wide range of experience.

While WWE has yet to officially confirm dates for the tryouts, the company is scheduled to hold multiple European events from late May through early June, including Clash in Italy on May 31, which could align with the timing of these sessions.

Doing a 2010 dreaming young boy proud. Extremely grateful and excited to announce I will be attending a WWE TRYOUT. Thank you for everyone who’s helped, supported and pushed me along the way. Can’t wait to see what the future holds@WWERecruit pic.twitter.com/5U03ZI4lsK — Leon Cage (@LeonCage_) April 15, 2026

Surprise I’m so incredibly excited to share that I have been invited to attend @wwe tryout ✨

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This means more to me and every single person who has been by my side this entire journey than you could imagine ❤️#wwe #prowrestler #womenswrestler #maddymorgan #wwetryout pic.twitter.com/LKtl2wI1qq — Maddy Morgan (@maddymorganpw) April 15, 2026

I can’t put into words how grateful I am to be invited to a @wwe tryout! Everyone who knows me knows this is the only dream I’ve ever had in life I cannot wait to show everyone what the Orbit Breaker is all about! pic.twitter.com/mc9Oj6IhFb — ORBîT BREAKER • (@pw_daz) April 15, 2026