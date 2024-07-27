The Las Vegas Sphere has become one of Sin City’s hottest attractions, and now the world of pro-wrestling hopes to utilize it.

According to Fightful Select, multiple wrestling companies have reached out to The Sphere about possibly running an event. The venue can hold a maximum of 18,600 people and has been mainly used for concerts, but also offers ‘The Sphere Experience’ movie directed by Darren Aronofsky, which showcases its technological advances.

The report does note that these wrestling companies have just made inquiries and no plans have been set as of yet. WWE will be in Las Vegas in 2025 for WrestleMania 41, with AEW running Vegas on a yearly basis for its Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you informed as to whether The Sphere becomes a wrestling destination in 2025.