There are some notable guest coaches working with WWE developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week.

With members of the WWE NXT roster hitting the road for a three-day stretch of non-televised live events in Columbus, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, and Cleveland, Ohio from October 9–11, WWE is also bolstering its in-house training sessions with some familiar faces from the industry.

According to a new report from PWInsider, longtime wrestling veteran and current TNA producer Ace Steel, as well as former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz, are both in Orlando serving as guest coaches at the Performance Center this week.

Steel, who has also worked behind the scenes for AEW and TNA in recent years, brings decades of in-ring and production experience to the table.

Meanwhile, Jazz is no stranger to the WWE Performance Center, as she was been brought in multiple times throughout 2025 to assist with training sessions and provide mentorship to talents in NXT’s rising women’s division.

The aforementioned report additionally notes that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP, also known to pro wrestling fans as TJ Perkins, is under consideration for an upcoming guest coaching role at the WWE Performance Center training facility.

These guest appearances are part of WWE’s ongoing effort to bring in experienced veterans from across the wrestling landscape to share their knowledge with NXT talent as the brand continues to expand its touring schedule and roster depth.

Regarding the three-day stretch of WWE NXT live events, WWE Hall Of Fame legend and top WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels announced that some special guests from the WWE main roster will be on the road with them, appearing at some of the shows on 10/9, 10/10 and 10/11.

HBK stated that DIY duo Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will be appearing. While DIY will be on all three upcoming live events, the Motor City Machine Guns will only be on the Friday show in their hometown in “The Motor City” of Detroit, Michigan.

In addition to the aforementioned four main roster talents appearing on the shows, what is also notable about the advertising for these three NXT live events is that WWE has included Tony D’Angelo in the promotion, which would indicate his return for the first time in a few months.

