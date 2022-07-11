There were multiple WWE 24/7 Title changes this past weekend.

Friday’s live event in Bossier City, Louisiana saw Dana Brooke retain the 24/7 Title over Doudrop. After the match, Carmella challenged Brooke to a title match and got the win with a superkick. Brooke then won the title back.

The same scenario went down at Sunday’s WWE live event in Waco, Texas.

Carmella had her third and fourth reign with the WWE 24/7 Title over the weekend. Brooke had her seventh reign as WWE 24/7 Champion over the weekend, and is going into tonight’s RAW as an eight-time 24/7 Champion.

It’s interesting to note that the official WWE website does not have these title changes recorded as of this writing.

There’s no word yet on what Brooke will be doing on tonight’s RAW, but we will keep you updated.

Brooke now has more than 217 recognized days as WWE 24/7 Champion across her eight reigns. Only R-Truth has had more days as 24/7 Champion as he has 415 recognized days over 54 reigns.

Here are some Carmella and Dana Brooke pictures from #wwebossiercity Both gears were my favorite of the night. 💖💚 pic.twitter.com/QSQgsQwXbn — 🇮🇪Jordan💙👸🏼✨💋 (@JordanWomackk) July 11, 2022

