PRODUCE Wrestling announced that Chazz “Starboy” Hall will no longer compete at its PRODUCE: Volume 2 event on July 16 due to commitments related to WWE’s Independent Development (WWE I.D.) program.

Hall becomes the second WWE I.D. talent to be removed from the card. Earlier, Marcus Mathers was also forced to withdraw from the event because of his WWE obligations.

PRODUCE confirmed Hall’s removal in a statement released on social media, while noting that a replacement will be announced in the near future.

“Chazz ‘Starboy’ Hall will no longer be competing on PRODUCE: Volume 2 due to obligations to WWE’s Independent Development program,” the announcement read. “A replacement will be named shortly.”

Chazz "Starboy" Hall will no longer be competing on PRODUCE: Volume 2 due to obligations to WWE's Independent Development program. A replacement will be named shortly. https://t.co/H1W0GPED7I — PRODUCE by Orange Crush (@PRODUCENYC) July 2, 2026