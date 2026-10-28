Danhausen had some familiar faces join him for his Halloween special on Tuesday night, as two of WWE’s most memorable supernatural characters made special appearances.

Papa Shango and The Boogeyman were featured alongside Danhausen during the special, which included some worm-eating antics and an unusual attempt to help injured wrestler Matt Cardona.

Cardona is currently sidelined after suffering a torn triceps, but Danhausen and his guests came up with their own solution to the problem.

During the special, Danhausen, Papa Shango and The Boogeyman decided that the best way to repair Cardona’s injured arm was to simply cut it off and replace it with a new one.

Cardona’s wife, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, was also involved in the segment, but ultimately decided to leave the trio to handle her husband’s unusual medical procedure.

Things continue with Danhausen’s ‘Very Nice, Very Evil WWE SmackDown’ this Friday night. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday evening for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.