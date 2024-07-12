– “Speedball” Mike Bailey has earned himself a title shot. The Speedball Mountain tag-team member won a triple-threat title eliminator bout over KUSHIDA and Jonathan Gresham on the July 11 episode of TNA iMPACT to earn a TNA X-Division Championship match against Mustafa Ali at the upcoming TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view on July 20. After the match, Ali, Campaign Singh and his secret service attacked Bailey and Trent Seven.

– The 7/11 episode of TNA iMPACT also featured multiple WWE NXT Superstar appearances, as Myles Bourne of the No Quarter Catch Crew appeared and did a run-in during Charlie Dempsey’s match, helping him pick up the victory over Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz before the two beat down Wentz and Trey Miguel after the match. A six-man tag-team match with the four and partners will take place on the 7/18 episode of TNA iMPACT.

– WWE NXT Superstar Izzi Dame was the one to answer the latest Open Challenge by TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace on the 7/11 show. Grace would go on to hit her Juggernaut Driver for the pinfall victory to successfully retain her title over the WWE NXT talent. Grace will defend her TNA Knockouts title against Ash By Elegance at TNA Slammiversary on 7/20.