Some familiar faces to WWE NXT fans are backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw in Atlanta, Georgia, reports have surfaced regarding three WWE NXT Superstars being backstage at State Farm Arena for the show this evening.

Those three are Wolfgang, Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey — all three members of the Gallus team in WWE NXT.

They are likely there to work a dark match or WWE Main Event match that will be taped before tonight’s live broadcast starting at 8/7c on USA Network.

