Familiar faces to fans of WWE NXT have been spotted behind-the-scenes at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon today.

Ahead of the September 16 episode of WWE Raw, current performers from the WWE NXT brand have been seen backstage at the show venue.

Gallus and Sol Ruca are backstage at tonight’s Raw in Portland, OR., according to PWInsider.com.

More likely than not the aforementioned WWE NXT Superstars are there to work matches for this week’s WWE Main Event taping, and/or pre-show dark matches.

