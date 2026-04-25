The WWE blue brand is getting crowded again.

After a plethora of WWE releases on Friday evening, the annual SmackDown After WrestleMania show aired live at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

And it was quite the eventful, newsworthy three-hour program.

As noted, Tiffany Stratton captured the WWE Women’s United States Championship in the first match of the evening to set the tone for the kind of night fans were in store for.

It only continued from there.

In the second match of the evening, the recently returning Paige joined forces with Brie Bella to take on Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in a bout that ended when former WWE NXT faction Fatal Influence crashed the scene, interfering in the contest.

Near the end of the bout, former NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne hit the ring and attacked Paige, leading to the women’s tag-team tilt being thrown out.

Jane was accompanied by fellow Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

The latest WWE NXT call-ups follow the pattern set earlier this week at Raw After WrestleMania, where Ethan Page and Sol Ruca were among the fresh faces to join the main roster.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.