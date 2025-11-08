More and more these days wrestlers associated with one particular promotion are capturing championships in other companies.

Add some more to the list.

WWE NXT Superstars Hank Walker and Tank Ledger become the new GHC World Tag-Team Champions this week, defeating former title-holders Team 2000X’s Masa Kitamiya and Takashi Sugiura at the Pro Wrestling NOAH: Star Navigation 2025 event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

“I’ll keep this short and straight to the point. No matter where we are, no matter who the opponent is, we’ll hype it up to the max,” Hank said backstage after the title victory on November 8.

Tank Ledger followed up with a brief comment of his own.

“That’s right, that’s right,” Ledger added. “We’ll make a big noise, build up the momentum, and hype it up.”

If that wasn’t enough, in the main event of the show, WWE NXT Superstar Yoshiki Inamura beat KENTA to capture the GHC World Heavyweight Championship.

Kaito Kiyomiya confronted Inamura after the match to challenge him for his first defense as the new champion.