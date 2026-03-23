The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in Beantown, and some big plans are in the works.

Some spoilers have surfaced ahead of the March 23 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix this evening at 8/7c from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Heading into the 3/23 red brand program, we have learned that for the second week in a row, the show will be starting off and finishing up in similar fashion.

Scheduled to kick off tonight’s Raw in Boston is a live appearance by Brock Lesnar.

“The Beast Incarnate” is advertised to react to the attack he suffered at the hands of his WrestleMania 42 opponent last week, Oba Femi.

The internal run sheet for Raw at the TD Garden has a segment featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and his WrestleMania 42 opponent Roman Reigns listed as the show-closer.

Featured below is the complete WWE Raw spoiler match and segment listing for the 3/23 show:

* Brock Lesner will open the show

* The Usos vs. The Vision

* Becky Lynch in-ring segment

* Je’Von Evans vs. Grayson Waller

* The Kabuki Warriors vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* PENTA vs. Dominik Mysterio

* A segment between Roman Reigns and CM Punk

As always, the card is subject to change, and does not include the many post-match angles, quick pre-and-post commercial break backstage segments, vignettes and video packages.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)