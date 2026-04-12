WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has checked in with his usual Sunday video announcing updates for the coming week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Ahead of the WrestleMania 42 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Monday night in Sacramento, California, the red brand shot-caller surfaced via social media to make some announcements for the April 13 show.

“For those of you who always complain that I give everything away on the internet, today’s your lucky day, because I’m holding my cards very, very close,” Pearce began. “Less than a week from WrestleMania, what can you expect on Raw? Roman Reigns. He will be live and he will have a very special message for his WrestleMania opponent, the heavyweight champion of the world, CM Punk.”

“You want more? Okay,” he continued. “How about Brock Lesnar? How about Oba Femi? How about you’ve seen what’s happened between those two the last couple weeks? And how about they’re both live tomorrow night in Sacramento. How about Intercontinental Champion Gunther? And how about Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins? How about both of them live after everything that’s gone on.”

Pearce continued, “You can’t have WrestleMania and you can’t have one world championship opponent without the other one. So I will deliver the best in the world, heavyweight champion of the world, that is, CM Punk live tomorrow night. It’s Raw from Sacramento, 8 Eastern, 5 Pacific, and we’re live around the world on Netflix. If you want to know what else is happening, you have to tune in to find out because it is official.”

WWE Raw Preview (4/13/2026)

* CM Punk & Roman Reigns to appear

* Brock Lesnar & Oba Femi to appear

* Seth Rollins & Gunther to appear

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.