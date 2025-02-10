– Former WWE NXT Superstar and real-life brother of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson), made a brief cameo appearance in Adam Devine’s Cirkul water commercial during the NFL Super Bowl 59 broadcast on Sunday evening. As noted, Devine was in attendance at the Super Bowl, and even snapped a photo at the game with AEW President Tony Khan.

– Part-time celebrity WWE performer and worldwide music star Bad Bunny appeared in a Ritz crackers commercial during the NFL Super Bowl 59 broadcast.

– An actor portraying WWE Hall of Fame legend “Macho Man” Randy Savage appeared alongside actor Antonio Banderas in a Bosch pickles commercial during the NFL Super Bowl 59 broadcast.