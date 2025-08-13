Several WWE Superstars reportedly weren’t thrilled about taking part in the company’s recent tribute to Hulk Hogan.

Two weeks ago, WWE honored the late wrestling legend with a 10-bell salute before RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, featuring much of the roster assembled on stage. Numerous fans noticed Roman Reigns’ absence, but it appears he may not have been the only one who didn’t participate.

According to Billi Bhatti on the “Dirty Sheets” podcast, several talents may have taken issue with being involved in the tribute, including Becky Lynch and The New Day. The report states,

“It wasn’t a case of Roman Reigns saying I don’t wish to be out there, which was the case for the likes of Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, The New Day, and Rhea Ripley, all of whom I think have ill feelings towards Hogan. This was overall a creative decision.”

Becky Lynch has openly criticized Hulk Hogan in the past, particularly when the “Becky Hogan” nickname began circulating among fans online. She made it clear she wanted no part of the comparison.

Similarly, The New Day have been vocal about their opposition to Hogan’s return to WWE, speaking out multiple times to share their stance. While Hogan remains a beloved and respected figure to many, his legacy is far from free of controversy.

Tyler Bate was backstage at Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW at the Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada, despite not appearing on the show.

According to a report from Pwinsider, the former NXT UK Champion has cut his hair and gone back to his original look.

As we previously reported, Bate recently addressed his absence, clarifying that he isn’t injured but is simply “waiting” for his return to WWE programming. He has not been seen on television since late May, when he last competed on WWE Main Event.

Moose is a huge admirer of Oba Femi, hailing the NXT World Champion as a true “generational talent.” Having faced Femi at NXT Roadblock and crossed paths with him in the ring on a few other occasions, Moose opened up about his respect for Femi during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Oba Femi: “Oh, man, I can say so many great things about Oba. He’s definitely going to go down as a generational guy. I’m glad that I was given the opportunity by WWE to have that match with him. I hope I’ve made it memorable for all the Moose fans and all the staff and coaches there in WWE, but I enjoyed that match also. It was definitely a learning experience for me, because it taught me how WWE does things, and it’s so different than how TNA does things and how TNA builds their matches.”

On their match: “So it was definitely a learning experience for me, and it was also a learning experience for Oba because he did a couple of shows and he made a couple of stops in TNA. He saw how we did things. Which I’m sure he could tell you, is a little bit different than how they do things there. So, I’m happy that we had great chemistry. I’m happy that we delivered, and I felt like we over-delivered, because people didn’t realize how good this match was going to be until it was over. From everything I saw, we got high praise for it. So yeah, hopefully we get to lock horns again, and hopefully it will be a different outcome if we do.”

And finally, John Cena and comedian Eric Andre have been filming their new movie Little Brother in New Jersey over the past week.