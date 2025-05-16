Several WWE Superstars are up for nominations in the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.
The following press release was issued this week, which includes the full list of categories and nominees for this year:
GRAMMY(R) AWARD-WINNING, MULTIPLATINUM GLOBAL SUPERSTAR TYLA TO HOST NICKELODEON KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2025 — THE BIGGEST PARTY OF THE SUMMER — LIVE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 21, AT 8 P.M. (ET/PT)
Benson Boone, Jack Black, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Evans, Selena Gomez, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce, Kendrick Lamar, Peyton List, Jason Momoa, MrBeast, Jenna Ortega, Keanu Reeves, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and More, Announced as KCA Nominees
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 15, 2025 — Grammy(R) Award-winning, multiplatinum global superstar Tyla is set to take the Slime-tastic stage as host of the biggest party this summer – Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025. Airing live on Saturday, June 21, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the KCAs will celebrate fans’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, MTV2 and CMT, and also air on Nickelodeon channels around the world.
Today’s news also included this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards nominees. First-time nominees include Gracie Abrams, Zach Bryan, Jordan Chiles, Frankie Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Keith Lee, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Shohei Ohtani, and Florence Pugh, among others. Leading the pack with four nods each are Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, followed by Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson and Jelly Roll, with three nominations each. Musical performances and celebrity appearances will be announced at a later date.
The Kids’ Choice Awards broadcast continues to put kids and families in control at the biggest party of the summer. This year’s show will feature: exciting star-studded collaborations; legendary skateboarding stunts; the latest in music with high-energy dancing; and Nickelodeon’s signature orange blimp trophy and epic slimings.
Beginning today, fans can cast their votes across 35 categories on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com.
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 is sponsored by Instacart and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.
The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 nominees are:
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Ayla & The Mirrors
Bunk’d
The Really Loud House
The Thundermans: Undercover
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Hero Hunter (Charlie Wilson, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Trevor Tordjman (Parker Preston, Bunk’d)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Celina Smith (Rebecca Wilson, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny Baker, Bunk’d)
Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Miranda May (Lou Hockhauser, Bunk’d)
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Abbott Elementary
Cobra Kai
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
XO, Kitty
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Damon Wayans Jr. (Damon, Poppa’s House)
David Schwimmer (Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
George Lopez (George, Lopez vs Lopez)
Jude Law (Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
Sam McCarthy (Devin Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty)
Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)
Jayden Bartels (Cece Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Reba McEntire (Bobbie, Happy’s Place)
Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
FAVORITE REALITY TV SHOW
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
America’s Funniest Home Videos
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
FAVORITE CARTOON
Dragon Ball DAIMA
Monster High
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Simpsons
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
A Minecraft Movie
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Captain America: Brave New World
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Paddington in Peru
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
THUNDERBOLTS*
Wicked
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Evans (Jack O’Malley, Red One)
Chris Pratt (Keats, The Electric State)
Dwayne Johnson (Callum Drift, Red One)
Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
Jason Momoa (Garrett Garrison, A Minecraft Movie)
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)
Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked)
Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
Millie Bobby Brown (Michelle Greene, The Electric State)
Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Despicable Me 4
Dog Man
Inside Out 2
Moana 2
Mufasa: The Lion King
Plankton: The Movie
The Wild Robot
Transformers One
FAVORITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax, Transformers One)
Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)
Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Steve Carell (Gru, Despicable Me 4)
Will Ferrell (Maxime Le Mal, Despicable Me 4)
FAVORITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
Amy Poehler (Joy, Inside Out 2)
Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)
Kristen Wiig (Lucy, Despicable Me 4)
Lupita Nyong’o (Roz, The Wild Robot)
Maya Hawke (Anxiety, Inside Out 2)
Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1, Transformers One)
FAVORITE VILLAIN
Frankie Grande (Frankini, Henry Danger: The Movie)
Harrison Ford (President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, Captain America: Brave New World)
Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked)
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible, Wicked)
Rita Ora (Queen of Hearts, Descendants: The Rise of Red)
FAVORITE BUTT-KICKER
Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America, Captain America: Brave New World)
Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova, THUNDERBOLTS*)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger: The Movie)
Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
Kylie Cantrall (Princess Red, Descendants: The Rise of Red)
Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes, THUNDERBOLTS*)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Selena Gomez
SZA
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars
Drake
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Travis Scott
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
blink-182
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Linkin Park
Stray Kids
TWICE
FAVORITE SONG
Abracadabra – Lady Gaga
Cry For Me – The Weeknd
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart – Taylor Swift
squabble up – Kendrick Lamar
Taste – Sabrina Carpenter
Wildflower – Billie Eilish
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
APT. – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
Call Me When You Break Up – Selena Gomez, benny blanco with Gracie Abrams
Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
luther – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter (ft. Dolly Parton)
Show Me Love – WizTheMc, bees & honey and Tyla
Slow Motion – Marshmello and Jonas Brothers
FAVORITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Addison Rae
Chappell Roan
Doechii
GloRilla
JENNIE
LISA
ROSÉ
Sabrina Carpenter
FAVORITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
d4vd
Djo
Leon Thomas
Myles Smith
Shaboozey
Zach Bryan
FAVORITE ALBUM
Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
I Said I Love You First – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Wicked: The Soundtrack
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Africa: Tyla
Asia: Stray Kids
Australia: The Kid LAROI
Europe: David Guetta
Latin America: Shakira
North America: Bruno Mars
UK: Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE SONG FROM A MOVIE
Can I Get A Chee Hoo? – Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)
Higher Love – DESI TRILL (ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi) (Smurfs)
I Always Wanted A Brother – Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King)
I Feel Alive – Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)
Kiss the Sky – Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
Popular – Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Run It – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
FAVORITE VIRAL SONG
Apple – Charli xcx
Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
Diet Pepsi – Addison Rae
Messy – Lola Young
Ordinary – Alex Warren
Pink Pony Club – Chappell Roan
Sports car – Tate McRae
That’s So True – Gracie Abrams
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Alex Morgan
Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark
Coco Gauff
Jordan Chiles
Naomi Osaka
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Shohei Ohtani
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Adam Rose
Dhar Mann
Keith Lee
Mark Rober
MrBeast
SeanDoesMagic
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Brooke Monk
Charli D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Lexi Rivera
Salish Matter
Sofie Dossi
FAVORITE GAMER
Aphmau
IBella
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Ninja
Pokimane
Unspeakable
FAN FAVORITE KIDS CREATOR
A for Adley
Danny Go!
Kids Diana Show
Ms. Rachel
Ryan Kaji/Ryan’s World
Toys and Colors
FAVORITE PODCAST
American Girl: The Smart Girl’s Podcast
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Avatar: Braving the Elements
Baby, This is Keke Palmer
LOL Podcast
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Super Great Kids’ Stories
The Nikki & Brie Show
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Fortnite
Just Dance 2025 Edition
Madden NFL 25
Minecraft
Roblox
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by: Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bernstein, Vice President, Talent. Guy Carrington & Kevin Hermanson of Done and Dusted serve as executive producers, with Rob Paine serving as co-executive producer. The show is directed by James Merryman.
Tyla released a hot new single “Bliss” earlier this month. Her music pushes boundaries, offering an innovative take on pop and R&B that shimmers with the euphoria of amapiano, the music of her native South Africa. Her mega-hit 2023 single, “Water,” catapulted her to global superstardom, earning her the distinction of being the highest-charting African female soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 with the 2x-platinum single, and her first GRAMMY victory, for ‘Best African Music Performance.’ Subsequently, she achieved the same historic chart feat on the Billboard 200 with the release of her self-titled debut studio album, TYLA, which features a plethora of the sounds and styles that make Tyla unique and a wide range of guests, including Tems and Travis Scott. The March 2024 album charted a dominant 12 singles on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Chart, including the chart-topping “Water,” which has earned global diamond honors and is the first-ever Spotify song by an African artist to surpass one billion streams. For more bio information on Tyla, click here.
Nickelodeon, now in its 46th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.