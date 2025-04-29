Meiko Satomura officially wrapped up her legendary 30-year in-ring career on Tuesday at Korakuen Hall, headlining a special Sendai Girls-produced event titled “Meiko Satomura The Final.” In her farewell match, Satomura teamed with Manami to defeat Aja Kong and Sendai Girls Champion Chihiro Hashimoto, scoring the win with her signature Scorpio Rising kick.

Following the bout, an impromptu five-on-two handicap match broke out—at Kong’s request—with Satomura and Kong joining forces to take on a team led by Hashimoto.

The emotional event featured tribute messages from WWE stars Asuka, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Shinsuke Nakamura, along with NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi and joshi legend Devil Masami. Legends like The Crush Gals, Bull Nakano, Akira Hokuto, and Kenta Kobashi were also in attendance.

Satomura received a ten-bell salute, a final ring call, and a shower of streamers before delivering a heartfelt speech, promising to continue supporting the industry through Sendai Girls. The 45-year-old icon later reiterated her commitment on social media, thanking her supporters and expressing her desire to help elevate the next generation.

Over the course of her career, Satomura competed worldwide, including stints in WCW, Europe’s indie scene, and WWE’s NXT UK, where she served as both a coach and champion.