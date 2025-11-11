John Cena made a major announcement during his emotional Boston homecoming on Monday’s WWE Raw.

“The Greatest of All-Time” spoke about his final in-ring appearance taking place at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, and he’s planning to make it a night to remember.

In addition to his farewell match, Cena announced that the event will showcase a series of “exhibition matches” where WWE main roster stars will issue open challenges to top NXT talent.

Cena explained that he wanted his final night to both celebrate his career and shine a spotlight on the next generation, saying he hopes to provide the same kind of opportunity that helped launch his own rise two decades ago.

As previously noted, Cena’s final opponent will be decided through the ongoing “Last Time Is Now” tournament, which kicked off on November 10.

Currently, Cena holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship, a title he won on the 11/10 WWE Raw in Boston with a victory in an impromptu match against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/13 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.