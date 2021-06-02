Buddy Murphy took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to his WWE release.

As noted, WWE announced today that Murphy, Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett have all been released from the company, reportedly as a part of more budget cuts. You can click here for backstage notes on Murphy’s departure.

Murphy tweeted a statement this afternoon and looked back on his 8 year run with WWE, calling it a crazy ride. He noted that his still hasn’t his peak yet, and is excited for the future.

“So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can’t! In my opinion I haven’t even hit my peak yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me… the whole world will know what I meant by ‘Best Kept Secret’ Thank you all! [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

Murphy signed with WWE in 2013 and leaves the company as a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, a one-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and a one-time RAW Tag Team Champion. He last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April. Before that his last singles match was a DQ loss to Cesaro on the March 12 SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on Murphy’s WWE release. You can see his full tweet below:

yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me… the whole world will know what I meant by “Best Kept Secret”

Thank you all! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WijweDBfCp — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.