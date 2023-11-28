All kinds of familiar faces were in the house on Monday night for this week’s WWE RAW.

As noted, former TNA IMPACT Wrestling President Dixie Carter was spotted backstage at this week’s post-Survivor Series episode of the show from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Additionally, as seen during the broadcast, music artist Jelly Roll was also in the house.

Jelly Roll was introduced by Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile in a backstage segment with all of the tag-teams involved in the Tag-Team Turmoil No. 1 Contender gauntlet on the show.

The music artist had a funny moment with Otis of Alpha Academy in particular before R-Truth came up and confused his name with an actual food item.

Jelly Roll appeared later in the show in the front row in the crowd in a cameo appearance as well.

Check out video footage of Jelly Roll’s appearance on this week’s episode of WWE RAW below.