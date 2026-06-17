Cyndi Lauper is finally getting the WWE action figure treatment.

Mattel Creations has announced a new WWE Elite 3-Pack celebrating the iconic “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling” era of the 1980s, highlighted by the first-ever WWE action figure of music legend Cyndi Lauper.

The collectible set also includes WWE Hall of Famer Captain Lou Albano and WWE legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, recreating three of the most recognizable personalities connected to one of wrestling’s most influential crossover periods.

The exclusive three-pack is slated to debut at San Diego Comic-Con before becoming available through Mattel Creations.

Lauper played a pivotal role in WWE’s national expansion during the 1980s. Her connection to the wrestling world began when Albano appeared in the music video for her hit song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” in 1983. The partnership eventually led to Lauper becoming a recurring figure on WWE programming, including memorable appearances on “Piper’s Pit.”

She also famously managed Wendi Richter during the groundbreaking “Brawl to End It All” event and later accompanied Richter at the inaugural WrestleMania, helping usher in the Rock ‘N’ Wrestling movement that brought mainstream celebrity attention to WWE.

The new Elite set pays tribute to that era by commemorating three of its most memorable figures in a single collector’s package.