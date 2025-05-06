AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has dropped a new track.

Released on May 6, Strickland’s latest single, titled “Outta Control,” is now streaming on all major music platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. The song was produced by Mike Snell.

Check out the new song at DistroKid.com.

In addition to his music, Swerve is set for six-man tag team action on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he’ll join forces with “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Mark Briscoe to face Ricochet and The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson).