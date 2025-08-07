Brooke Hogan is speaking out candidly about her strained relationship with her late father, Hulk Hogan, and the drama surrounding his recent funeral — issuing a stern warning to those she says are spreading falsehoods about her.

Appearing on TMZ Live on Wednesday, Brooke addressed a number of topics, including why she chose not to attend Hulk’s funeral on Tuesday, the reasons behind their estrangement, her decision to remove herself from his will, and the emotional toll the last few weeks have taken.

According to Brooke, individuals within her father’s inner circle have been spreading what she calls false narratives — claims that she ghosted Hulk in Jacksonville, returned his gifts unopened, and skipped the funeral out of spite. She finds the accusations both “laughable” and “infuriating.”

Brooke believes these stories are being pushed by people who depended on her father financially and are now scrambling to control the narrative out of fear over what she may reveal.

While she emphasized that she and her father shared love and that he confided in her before marrying Sky Daily, Brooke made it clear that she didn’t trust many of those closest to him in his final years.

