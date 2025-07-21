Mustafa Ali had a scary moment during his match with Cedric Alexander at TNA Slammiversary 2025 on Sunday night.

At the record-breaking show from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on July 21, the Order 4 leader hit a dive from the ring to the floor on Alexander that looked scary.

Many pinned the blame on Ali’s Secret Service members, who moved down to ringside right before the dive, but did not catch him, leading to Ali landing on his head and neck in a scary-looking moment.

After the show, Ali hopped on X to assure everyone that not only is he okay, but that it was his own fault that things went the way they did.

“Appreciate everyone’s concern,” Ali stated. “Unfortunately, I have to pull the curtain back here because the talent ringside was absolutely not responsible for that scary fall in any way and they are getting all the blame. They did exactly what they were instructed to do.”

Ali continued, “I tried to do a variation of a dive and simply slipped off my opponent. No one to blame but me. I am all good. See ya on TNA iMPACT.”