An interesting face was backstage at the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show on Wednesday evening.

PWInsider.com is reporting that TNA X-Division Champion and Chicago native Mustafa Ali was backstage at the special Beach Break-themed episode of AEW Dynamite on July 3 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Ali was there simply to meet with friends and peers backstage at the show because he lives in the area.

It was also confirmed that the story Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. told on the 7/3 AEW on TBS broadcast to explain her hiatus from the company was “100% legitimate.”

The Dynamite taping closed with Tony Khan thanking everyone for coming.