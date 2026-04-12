Mustafa Ali is wasting no time making waves as the new TNA International Champion.

And he’s already stirring conversation both inside and outside the ring.

Fresh off his title victory at TNA Rebellion, Ali took to social media to issue a bold open challenge aimed at independent wrestlers around the world, while also firing a shot at the TNA locker room.

“Open challenge to independent wrestlers across the world,” he stated. “And the TNA roster can kiss my ass.”

That message quickly drew attention from fans, including one who referenced recent controversy involving TNA pulling talent from matches tied to AEW-affiliated wrestlers.

“Rephrase that to open challenge to who TNA and WWE allow me to wrestle except no AEW affiliation,” said the fan.

Ali didn’t hold back in his response.

“Listen, I am not happy with how events unfolded,” he said. “But you and other hoes trying to dunk on me for a decision not made by me and for actively trying to spotlight independent wrestlers? Get that passive aggressive bullsh*t out of here.”

Ali continued, “Direct your frustrations at the people involved with the situation, not the f**king wrestler that has always gone out of his way to bring others up.”

The exchange comes amid ongoing friction surrounding talent availability, with TNA recently pulling Nic Nemeth from a scheduled match involving MJF and Leon Slater, as well as his bout against Ricochet, citing “partner conflicts.”