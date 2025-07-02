Mustafa Ali recently shared a story that doesn’t paint Vince McMahon in the best light.

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, the TNA Wrestling star and Order 4 leader shared a story about his time in WWE, and how then-boss Vince McMahon once confused him with Ariya Daivari during a backstage encounter.

According to Ali, he had just finished taping a match for WWE Main Event prior to WWE Raw, when Vince came up to Ariya Daivari, thinking it was him, and complimented him on the finish of the match.

“Before Raw starts, there’s a show called Main Event that gets taped,” Ali began. “So I was performing in that show and at the time, I used to do this move called the reverse 450, the 054. It’s like this backwards 450 splash.”

Ali continued, “So I’m in the ring, I did this move, the match is over. As I’m walking towards Gorilla, towards the backstage, Vince (McMahon) typically doesn’t come to Gorilla until Raw starts and Raw starts immediately after the show. So Vince is walking down the hallway to Gorilla and he bumps into Ariya Daivari. Ariya’s wearing a three-piece suit, and Vince goes up to Ari, he goes, ‘Hell of a finish, kid. That was impressive,’ and keeps walking by, and Ariya, just, ‘Thanks, boss!’ And Ariya walks up and then I walk in and walk by and Ariya’s like, ‘Hey, Vince totally thinks that I’m you!'”

Whoops!

