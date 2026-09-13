Mustafa Ali appears to be closing in on his return to TNA Wrestling.

Ali has been sidelined since suffering a serious injury at TNA Lockdown last month. During his match against Jason Hotch, Ali suffered fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

On Saturday, Ali took to social media with a video teasing his return. The clip concluded with the date: “09-24-26.”

That date lines up with the September 24 episode of TNA Impact, which will air live from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. TNA will remain at the venue the following night for another round of television tapings.

Following Lockdown, it was reported that Ali’s injury did not occur during the major spot that saw Hotch dive from the top of the cage onto Ali and through a table.

Instead, the injury reportedly happened during a more routine move earlier in the match. The exact point at which Ali was injured has not been revealed.

Ali’s latest teaser would appear to indicate that his return could come on the September 24 edition of Impact.

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