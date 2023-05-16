WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Indus Sher Arrives”-Indus Sher picks up a tag team victory

9. “Weirdos”-Candice LeRae defends Nikki Cross backstage

8. “Mami’s Magic”-Rhea Ripley helps Dominik pick up a singles victory

7. “Bend The Knee”-Shinsuke Nakamura defeats The Miz

6. “Baddest Arrival”-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baslzer attack Raquel Rodriguez

5. “Time For A Change”-Seth Rollins video package

4. “Bring It On”-Becky Lynch cuts a promo on Trish Stratus

3. “Positive Royal”-Mustafa Ali wins battle royal to earn I.C. title shot

2. “Move, Get Out The Way”-Cody Rhodes cuts a promo on Brock Lesnar

1. “Paul Heyman Cooks”-Judgment Day defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens