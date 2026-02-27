Ahead of TNA Wrestling launching its flagship television show on AMC Network earlier this year, Mustafa Ali made a major decision by signing a contract extension to remain with the company.

Speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, Ali made it clear that his choice was driven by creative alignment rather than finances. “It’s just this synergy,” Ali said. “I get along really, really well with Carlos [Silva] and the creative department. I definitely am a team player but, man, I’m opinionated, and that’s welcomed with the creative team. In TNA and with Carlos, I have ideas, I have visions, and I want to say nine times out of 10, they kind of see the vision with me.”

Ali credited his relationship with TNA President Carlos Silva and the promotion’s creative team as a key factor. Over time, that trust translated into meaningful creative freedom, which Ali values deeply at this stage of his career.

“Selfishly, I was looking to be creatively fulfilled, and I felt like the best chance I had of doing that was with TNA,” he explained.

Ali also revealed that negotiations for his extension were already underway before TNA’s new television deal was announced. That detail suggests his decision was based on long term vision rather than short term momentum from the AMC platform.

The former WWE standout, who has wrestled regularly for TNA since 2024, emphasized that financial stability was not the deciding factor. Instead, he prioritized working in an environment where his voice is heard and his ideas are taken seriously. Ali also commented on the broader wrestling landscape, noting that there are more opportunities than ever for performers willing to put in the effort.

For Ali, the equation was simple. Creative freedom, mutual respect, and stability outweighed the uncertainty of exploring other options.