Mustafa Ali respects what Leon Slater did for the X-Division in TNA Wrestling, but he feels he is the one responsible for revitalizing the X-Division.

During an appearance on the Johnny I Pro Show, the pro wrestling star spoke about this subject, as well as the reason why he intentionally signed a short-term deal with TNA Wrestling back in 2024.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On why he intentionally signed a short-term deal with TNA when he started working for the promotion in 2024: “The first time I went to work for TNA, I intentionally did a very short-term deal because you don’t know. I don’t know if they’re anti-ex-WWE guys or how is it gonna feel? Is it weird? I’m not a party guy. I don’t drink. I’ll have the occasional cigar or something like that. But, TNA is the only time where I’m hanging out late night in the lobbies with the boys and everyone’s having a good time and it’s just such a family atmosphere. It’s just like we’re all distant cousins, something like that… It’s just fun. Again, you see the smile on my face. I’m just thinking, like, oh yeah, one of the best things about work is we all just hang out at the end of the night… There is a true family feel to it.”

On respecting what Leon Slater did for the X Division Title, but feels he’s the one responsible for revitalizing the division: “I know Leon Slater did some amazing stuff with the X Division, and taking it to multiple WWE events… But I’m very, very happy with what I did before his run. I really feel like I’m the one that revitalized that division. I don’t think anyone was talking about the X Division and then I came, cover of PWI, defending it all over the world — we talked about — and really making it a focal point of the show again and Leon and now Cedric (Alexander) are doing a great job with that as well…”