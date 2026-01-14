Mustafa Ali is entering 2026 with momentum and security, having quietly locked in a new contract with TNA Wrestling at a pivotal moment for the company. With iMPACT moving to AMC, Ali sees the deal as more than just another television home, it’s a long-awaited solution to a visibility problem that has followed TNA for years. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Ali explained that the talent and production were never the issue; accessibility was. “I think my biggest concern all the time with TNA was like, ‘How do we get more eyes here?’” Ali said, noting that fans often struggled to even find where the product aired. “You would tell people about TNA and the first question’s like, ‘Well where can we watch it?’”

Beyond ratings and reach, Ali believes the AMC partnership opens doors that simply weren’t available before. With AMC’s mainstream footprint and pop-culture presence, Ali hinted at the potential for crossover moments that could elevate both the wrestlers and the brand itself, whether that’s unexpected celebrity appearances on iMPACT or TNA talent popping up in promotional tie-ins elsewhere on the network. As TNA prepares for its Thursday night 9–11 p.m. slot and streaming availability on AMC+, Ali’s optimism reflects a broader sense that the company is finally positioned to capitalize on its roster’s strengths. If the exposure matches the ambition, 2026 could mark a turning point not just for Ali, but for TNA’s place in the wrestling landscape.