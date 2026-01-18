Mustafa Ali is once again setting the record straight about Retribution, the short-lived WWE faction that became an internet punchline despite far bigger ambitions behind the scenes. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Ali pushed back on the idea that the group’s presentation failures were the fault of the performers, insisting the vision fans saw on TV never reflected what the wrestlers themselves wanted to create.

“It’s one of the most made fun of stables in the history of wrestling, but I know the comedy and the cringiness from it was never from us,” Ali said. He was especially blunt about the masks and names, adding, “I assure you; Shane Throne wasn’t like, ‘Hey! I’d love to be called Slapjack and put on a grotesque mask!’”

Ali emphasized that, flawed execution aside, Retribution was not some forgotten afterthought on WWE programming. “We were booked weekly on Monday Night RAW, we had multiple talking segments,” he explained, noting that the group sometimes appeared in several segments on a single show. For Ali, that constant presence mattered. It meant responsibility, leadership, and momentum, even if the wins didn’t always follow.

Why this matters is that Retribution has largely been discussed as a meme instead of a case study in unrealized potential. Ali’s comments underline a recurring WWE issue: ambitious ideas paired with inconsistent follow-through, leaving talent to absorb the backlash. “At the end of the day, with Retribution, I fought and tried as hard as I possibly could to make the group work,” Ali said, framing the stable as a missed opportunity rather than a joke.

Looking ahead, Ali remains pragmatic rather than bitter. He’s clear-eyed about what didn’t work, but he also values what the run gave him, experience, visibility, and a leadership role he took seriously. It’s a reminder that even WWE’s most criticized concepts can mean something very different to the people inside the ring.