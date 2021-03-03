In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali revealed that he is currently working through an injury.
Despite the setback, Ali wrestled on Monday’s WWE Raw where he scored a victory over United States Champion Riddle. Before that, he worked a fatal four-way bout against John Morrison, Elias, and Ricochet at WWE Elimination Chamber.
“It’s right now actually. wrestling with a torn PCL is incredibly frustrating.”
it’s right now actually. wrestling with a torn PCL is incredibly frustrating. https://t.co/0WrzYdZ1bO
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 2, 2021