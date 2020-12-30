Mustafa Ali had some fun with a fan who tried to troll him on Twitter. Ali pointed out how the person retweeted a post to win a free fleshlight before criticizing him.

The user, @vadeathslam tweeted:

“This storyline was D.O.A and now it’s unwatchable you were a knee jerk reaction by Vince getting yelled at by investors just like wwe underground,brand shake ups,24/7 title,brand to brand invitational,and nothing has helped or gotten anybody over.”

Ali simply replied:

“Before tweeting this, you RT’d something to win a free Fleshlight. I just wanted to point that out.”

The troll then tweeted:

“Hey @WWEUniverse @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon @TripleH it’s ok for your wrestlers to personally attack people right just checking that’s why nobody tunes in anymore.”