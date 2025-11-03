How is Mustafa Ali doing?

Let’s find out!

The TNA Wrestling star surfaced via social media on Monday evening to share an update on his injury recovery status.

“Appreciate everyone reaching out,” he wrote via his official X account earlier today. “No dates/time will be missed just some extensive rehab.”

For those who missed it, we shared the following report here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on October 21 via Fightful Select regarding Mustafa Ali’s contract status:

Several TNA contracts are set to expire at the end of the year, and among those nearing the end of their current deals is Mustafa Ali. Ali has been one of the promotion’s most featured performers since signing earlier this year, leading the Order 4 faction and emerging as a key player for the company during his latest run. He was also prominently spotlighted during the recent “NXT Showdown” crossover event between WWE and TNA. Ali confirmed his TNA signing to Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated earlier this year, and it has since been clarified that his current deal runs through the end of 2025. While the former WWE Superstar is under contract for the rest of the year, sources indicate that Ali is “keeping his options open” for the future. Ali reportedly received a warm reception backstage at NXT when he appeared there for the crossover taping, with Shawn Michaels noted as one of his long-time supporters. At this point, it’s unclear whether Ali will eventually make a full-time return to WWE, but there are said to be many within both companies who could see that scenario playing out.