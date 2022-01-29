WWE star Mustafa Ali has released a new short statement on his personal Twitter account ahead of this evening’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The former leader of RETRIBUTION publicly asked for his release from the company on January 16th, stating that he no longer sees WWE as the place he can deliver his message. Multiple reports have since confirmed that WWE does not wish to release Ali from his contract at this time.

This is what Ali has addressed in his new tweet. He writes:

No, i would not like to be in rumble. I would like my release.

The controversy has led fans to share the #FreeAli hashtag on social media, which has trended during Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. You can see Ali’s full tweet below. Stay tuned.