Mustafa Ali has been revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION.

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw MVP issue a threat to RETRIBUTION early in the show, warning that The Hurt Business was coming for the group of masked Superstars. MVP later faced Mustafa Ali in singles action, but after Ali landed some offense, MVP brought Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley back into the ring with him to corner Ali. That’s when the lights started flickering and the LED boards in the virtual crowd went black, coming back up with the RETRIBUTION logo all over the arena.

RETRIBUTION members surrounded the ring as The Hurt Business stood together. MVP asked Ali if he was going to stand with them and fight, and he then joined them in the middle of the ring. That’s when T-BAR and Mace appeared at the bottom of the ramp. Slapjack was already at ringside. Ali left the ring and confronted T-BAR and Mace, getting in their faces and staring them down. Ali suddenly turned to face the ring and stood with the big men of RETRIBUTION, smirking back at The Hurt Business. Ali ordered RETRIBUTION to attack The Hurt Business and a big brawl broke out.

The brawl ended at ringside with MVP, Lashley and Benjamin getting destroyed by the three main male members of RETRIBUTION, and several low level masked members. After watching the ringside massacre, Ali returned to the ring and was joined by T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack. Several members of RETRIBUTION then stood tall as Ali raised his hand symbol in the air, and closed the fist. RAW went to commercial as the arena faded back to black.

Ali tweeted after the angle and wrote, “Some dreams die so others can live.”

The announcers noted on commentary that it’s now clear how Ali has been the one behind RETRIBUTION all along. WWE also indicated on social media that Ali is the leader of the group.

Stay tuned for updates on RETRIBUTION and Ali’s involvement. Below are several shots of tonight’s attack angle from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, along with Ali’s tweet:

Some dreams die so others can live. pic.twitter.com/lxlpms4vX7 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 6, 2020

